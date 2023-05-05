In 2016, Agust D emerged as the darker, more unbridled rap alter-ego of Suga, the introspective virtuoso behind some of BTS’ most contemplative records. Forged in the flames of personal pain and insecurity, Agust D became a vessel for the rapper's anger, unleashing a way for him to communicate his self-destructive thoughts and deepest fears on his own terms. More than a moniker or a simple distinction between his solo work and his idol persona, Agust D turned into an identity — the id to Suga's ego, one-third of Min Yunki.

Onstage during his first-ever solo tour, which brings him to cities across the U.S. and Asia, he goes about reconciling these conflicting parts of himself with the help of flashy thematic elements like, fire, smoke, ashes, a motorcycle crash, and a dense narrative arc, as he brings to life his latest solo album, D-Day. Below, we break down the elements behind his symbolism-rife and spectacular two-hour performance, and what they say about the superstar.

The intro: "Liberation from all that's forbidden"

Agust D arrives on stage from the shadows with a clash of thunder and a screeching crash as onscreen visuals depict the rainy aftermath of a motorcycle collision — a nod to the real-life accident that nearly upended his idol career before it even began. This is where Yunki, the person, Suga, the idol, and Agust D, the rapper, converge, the latter of which is carried out by a group of dancers who lay him onto the stage. "I'm Suga or Agust D or Yunki," he says in a custom look from Valentino, introducing himself following the dramatic entrance.

Lightning clangs, the sound of a haegeum, a traditional Korean instrument, reverberates through the venue, and Agust D jumps right into a blazing performance of "Haegeum," the liberating lead single from his most recent album, D-Day. Searing singles "Daechwita" and "Agust D" follow, allowing the rapper the opportunity to show off not only his breakneck flow but also his strength as a storyteller. By kicking things off with "Haegeum," a celebration of self-expression and doing away "with the nonsense" that clouds the mind, he invites the thousands in attendance to do the same — to put down their phones, quiet the noise in their brains, and live fully in the moment.

Suga performs at New York’s UBS Arena on April 26. HYBE

The soft parts: "I want a sincere connection with others"

Five songs in, Suga grabs his acoustic guitar. (The hand-written messages from his fellow BTS members scribbled on its body do not go unnoticed.) The last time Suga performed "Seesaw" — his solo song on BTS' 2018 Billboard no. 1 album, Love Yourself: Answer — he was dancing inside a packed stadium, wearing a red sequined suit that glistened under the stage lights. Now, he's alone in a different way. There aren't any members behind the scenes, to watch his performance on tiny backstage monitors and make playful comments; it's just him.

As the first member of BTS to embark on a solo tour, he doesn't succumb to the pressure of putting on his own show; instead, he thrives. His charisma is abundant, even when he embarks on a stripped-down moment of musicality. He carries the finesse of a true professional. He calls this intimate stretch of songs "the soft parts" of the concert.

“Many of my solo songs can be quite intense,” Suga tells the audience. “But from now [on], I'd like to tell my stories with less anger.” It's an ambitious feat for a rapper who's predominantly known for his bite.

The flames: “Set fire to it, more fire to it, wonder what will remain thereafter”

Fire has long been analogized in Suga's oeuvre as a symbol of destruction and rage, creative passion and rebirth. In his tour visuals, and his work generally, fire consumes him, ignites him from the inside out, and, ultimately, purifies him.

This is uniquely reflected in the show's suspended stage design, which is divided into nine panels. One by one, throughout the two-hour set, they are lifted up to the ceiling to reveal the fire underneath. Sometimes, it’s actual flames or smoky embers; at other points, the spark is more allegorical, small reminders of Min Yunki — like a chair and table that serve as the cozy, contemplative setting for “SDL” and the piano (and the glass of whiskey) — that appear ahead of hushed performances of D-Day standouts “Life Goes On” and “Snooze.” (The latter is preceded by a short clip from the Disney+ documentary Road to D-Day in which Suga and his idol, the late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, sit at a piano inside a Tokyo hotel room. A tribute follows, reading, “I wish you peace on your long journey.”)

In the three years he took between albums, Suga evolved as a songwriter and producer, and most pointedly, as a musician. He pushed himself as a vocalist, and that's most clear during the powerful closer "Amygdala," during which he screams his voice raw while singing about past traumas and pleading with his brain to save him from the pain of reliving them. He stands on a single panel, the only thing left of the stage, as flames erupt around him.

In the end, Agust D lays himself on the ground — the same position he starts the show in — and is carried off the stage as the final panel rises to the ceiling. It's not a death so much as a rebirth, a reminder that you can heal from your traumas but they never really leave you. They exist in memories. But getting lost in the past can be a dangerous thing. “The past is the past, the present is the present, the future is the future,” he says in the Disney+ doc. “Put too much meaning into them, and they will torment you.”

A clip of Suga with the late musician Ryuichi Sakamoto plays on screen. HYBE In the three years he took between albums, Suga evolved as a songwriter, producer, and musician. HYBE

The encore: "The beginning may be weak, but the end may be great"

When Suga returns for a brief encore, the stage is gone. There's no artifice. Just an open pit, the production elements exposed for all to see as Min Yunki stands in its ashes.

It's fitting that the concert ends with 2016's "The Last," a brutally honest depiction of Min Yunki's struggles with depression and anxiety. It's brought to life in a visceral way — with cameras capturing his every move from multiple angles, his voice shaking with intensity: “On the other side of the famous idol rapper/ Stands my weak self, it’s a bit dangerous.” It's a reminder of how far he's come since his most difficult times, and of the person at the center of his art. At the end of the song, the lights turn on and he swiftly walks away with little fanfare. It's abrupt. The façade is over and the fire has been extinguished. But inside Suga, Agust D, and Min Yunki, it continues to burn.

