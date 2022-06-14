Suki Waterhouse, Tai Verdes To Play Surf Lodge's 2022 Summer Concert Series

Amid the wealth of music festivals and showcases that take over the north east every summer, there’s the Surf Lounge. To outsiders, the Montauk-based hotel and restaurant may seem like an unconventional destination to experience live music, but those in the loop know the location’s annual summer concert series has become one of the hottest places to party during the Hamptons’ summertime season over the last few years. Since its inception in 2008, Surf Lodge’s sole outdoor stage has seen artists the likes of Remi Wolf, Janelle Monae, Cautious Clay, Anderson .Paak, and many, many more, bringing world-class music acts to beach revelers all season long. It makes sense; who wouldn’t want to end a long, sunny day at the beach with a concert that could rival what you’d find in the city?

2022 will be no different. On Tuesday, Surf Lodge announced the full schedule for its upcoming summer season. Suki Waterhouse, Tai Verdes, Macy Gray, Lolo Zouaï, Bea Miller, and Chelsea Cutler are just a few of the acts scheduled to play at the hotel and restaurant starting mid-June to Labor Day weekend.

“I am thrilled that The Summer of Love will have a summer of incredible musicians,” says Jayma Cardoso, the CEO and founder of Surf Lodge. “From Tai Verdes's ‘A-O-K’ this coming Sunday, June 19, to the highly requested St. Lucia and Arizona, we have a jam-packed schedule. We are honored that musical heroes like Macy Gray will join as, as well as Surf Lodge legends like Bob Moses, Elderbrook, and Donovan. Plus with Cannons, Bea Miller, and Chelsea Cutler, I am confident every performance will be special.”

If you’re still waffling on where to go for your summer vacation plan, Montauk’s never a bad place to start. Surf Lodge’s 2022 summer concert series will run from June 18 - August 21, 2022. The shows will be held on site at the outdoor stage at Surf Lodge: 183 Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954. Read on for Surf Lodge’s full 2022 summer concert series schedule.

Surf Lodge 2022 Summer Concert Series Schedule