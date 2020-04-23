SZA Reworks "20 Something" For Quarantine Times

As a 20-something herself, SZA understands firsthand the psychic pain that comes with being a 20-something in isolation. The singer was one of the performers for Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund where she sang — wait for it — "20-Something," off her Grammy-nominated album CTRL.

“Hi. My name is Solana and I’m from Maplewood, New Jersey,” she said, representing her Essex County roots. “We’re praying for everybody at home.” Surrounded by massive pillows and dressed cozy as hell, SZA sang the 2017 track into a massive microphone. She switched up the lyrics a bit, updating the coda to better reflect the era of quarantine: "Everybody safe at home / Everybody scared outside / Everybody all alone / God bless you."

Along with SZA, the "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit had performances by fellow Garden State musicians like Halsey and Charlie Puth, and Jersey's most lauded exports and event hosts, Bon Jovi and Springsteen. Throwback rockers Fountains of Wayne also sang for the benefit, and their performance came with some extra weight; Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger died of complications from COVID-19 on April 1. Singer Sharon Van Etten filled in as the rest of the band reunited via video-conference. “This is for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,” frontman Chris Collingwood said.