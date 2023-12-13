SZA, It Turns Out, Has Three Therapists

SZA having a therapist is not new news. We hear about them enough on her songs like “Kill Bill,” in which she sings, “I got me a therapist to tell me there's other men.” But it turns out that's only a fraction of the story.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the pop star revealed that she has not one therapist but three — each with their own specialization. “I have a hypnotherapist, I have a talk therapist, and they tried to get me a psychiatrist,” she told Lowe. “But I’m not taking any of those drugs.”

Naturally, people online immediately began clowning on her, but SZA has always been open about her reservations with fame — and in the interview, she explicitly talks about the toll being in the public eye has taken on her mental health. “I hate being perceived. I hate coming outside. I don’t wanna party. I don’t want anybody to look at me,” she said. “I don’t wanna take pictures. I hate being on video. It’s the bane of my existence. It makes me really, really uncomfortable in a way that I cry.”

SZA’s fame has only skyrocketed after the release of her sophomore album SOS and a massive arena tour, both of which, she says, have introduced new problems like paparazzi and going viral online. “I had to sit down and be like, no for real, get a process, fast,” she said. Alongside therapy, SZA says she’s also been praying a lot more, “doing some ohms” and taking magnesium, “because my magnesium’s been hella depleted.”

Mental health has been a trending topic among celebrities as of late, but SZA’s state of the union on her “spiritual hygiene,” as she calls it, might be the realest info we’ve gotten. Our only question is: How high are those out-of-network bills?