Tayla Parx has been many things in her young life: an actor (you may know her as Little Inez from Zac Efron’s Hairspray), in-demand songwriter (you may recognize the songs she’s written for Ariana Grande, BTS, Normani, and more) and, for the last few years, a veritable artist in her own right, making vibrant and immersive pop.

Her 2020 full-length album Coping Mechanisms turns the demons and emotional baggage that live in her head into vibrant soundscapes of breezy disco, glitchy techno, and percussive pop. And just last week, on June 2, Parx released its accompanying visual, a 17-minute musical film that unfolds into an unexpected emotional journey, thanks to the magic of animation.

“Even though it's such a personal story, so many people have had to learn their coping mechanisms along the way, and we have to learn them the hard way most of the time,” Parx tells NYLON. “We have to actually go through something that requires taking a moment of coping. A lot of [my fans] could really relate to the stress of outside pressure and not wanting to deal with that, and that's the beautiful relationship that I have with the Taylatots; it really is a give and take.”

In celebration of the film’s release, and her latest ambassadorship for Bed Head by TIGI, the singer got candid with NYLON, discussing everything from her best beauty tips to Whoopi Goldberg memes, and her first Destiny’s Child concert.

01 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? My sun and moon are in Virgo! I believe there are certain things that are spot on with horoscopes, but I don’t believe everything about it is true. Anything that might give you more perspective on yourself I’m here for.

02 Do you believe in ghosts, have you ever seen one? Yes, I believe in ghosts but have never seen one, thank goodness. I don’t mind that they are around but I don’t wanna see!

03 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Depends on the setting. If I’m at dinner, a nice glass of wine. If I’m turning up I usually start with a Moscow Mule and see where we go from there. I don’t usually get hangovers yet but cannabis cures it all.

04 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Tyler, the Creator, Missy Elliott, Kelis.

05 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I put bacon on a PB&J. It was HITTING.

06 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Talking too fast. Growing up my dad told me I talk like people are running away from me.

07 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? The last rabbit hole I went down was people building tiny homes in the forest. But homesteading, self-sustaining homes, is what I've really been into. Every night I’m watching someone build something.

08 Describe your worst date in three words. I’ve never had a bad date!

09 What was the last DM you received? A scam about being a sugar baby.

10 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I specifically remember wanting to be Alyson Stoner in the “Work It” video when I was a kid.

11 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Destiny’s Child was my first concert. My mom took me, so that was pretty amazing. We have similar taste in music so we got our whole lives that night.

12 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? The last meme I saved was a picture of Whoopi Goldberg looking out a window. It actually was a response to a tweet. I feel like, first of all, Whoopi is iconic, so the moment you attach her to a meme you instantly hear where the creator was going with it.

13 What's your go-to breakup song? Aly & AJ, “Potential Breakup Song,” but the entire album, Insomniatic, is incredible.

14 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Right now it’s Billy Porter at the 2019 Oscars.

15 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A plant! String of Dolphins is a great succulent to get.

16 What is one question you never want to be asked again? Who’s my favorite artist to work with. It’s like picking your favorite child!

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Masked Singer.

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? My biggest beauty tip is my hair trick! I love using dry shampoo, specifically Bed Head by TIGI’s Dirty Secret to keep the volume, reduce the oils, and keep it fresh. I put it at the roots and get my hair as big as possible if it’s not a wash and go day.