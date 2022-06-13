Taylor Swift Released An Even Longer Version Of "All Too Well"

Taylor Swift has her sights set on directing another project, following the success of All Too Well: The Short Film.

The singer attended this year’s Tribeca Film festival to premiere an exclusive screening of the music video (she’s released an even longer version for fans to stream, that clocks in at just over 11 minutes). During the Q&A portion of the night, Swift revealed that she wants to continue working behind the camera. “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” she said. “But I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate, with a crew that was relatively small and a really solid group of people that I trusted.”

All Too Well: The Short Film, premiered in November of 2021. Swift originally released the song in 2012, and it’s largely believed to be about her former-flame Jake Gyllenhaal. Throughout the years, the heartbreak-anthem has remained a fan favorite for its passionate lyrics, which call out a lover for being “casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

The film adaptation is nothing short of heartbreaking, thanks to Swift's direction along with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien’s stellar performances. The Stranger Thing’s star plays a young writer in the short film, while O’Brien stars as her controversial love interest. Both actors appeared during the Tribeca screening, and O’Brien referred to his character as a “narcissistic, egomaniacal child.”

During their conversation, Swift explained that directing the project’s emotional scenes was taxing at times. “It is true that most of the time I was behind the monitor watching Sadie perform,” she said. “I was physically clenching my chest. Every time I watch it, it’s actually hard for me to watch, especially when [she’s] crying so hard that it’s concerning. It’s really upsetting in the best way.”

Swift later reflected on her experience working on the project, that’s now gained 67 million views, with pride. “I’m in this situation, standing on this stage, talking about a short film I’m incredibly proud of because I lost all of my work,” she said. Last year she began the process of re-recording her masters after losing the right to her music catalog. “I was not able to own my work and I wanted to since I can remember,” she explained. “It was a very hard time for me.”

In the past, the singer also directed the music video for her 2019 track, “The Man.” She hasn’t revealed any details about upcoming projects, but hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see her next vision come to life.