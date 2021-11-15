Steffanee Wang
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Novem...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Video Is A "Blank Space" Continuation

The petty ex-girlfriend persona is back, along with special celebrity collaborators.

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift loves a good celebrity collaboration, and the superstar has been pulling out all the stops and favors for her rerelease of Red.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

After tapping actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink for her “All Too Well” short film, Swift has now called upon Miles Teller and longtime friend (and Swiftie Squad member) Blake Lively for her new music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” a previously unreleased Red track “from the vault.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
fb
tw

Tap