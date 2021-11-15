Entertainment
The petty ex-girlfriend persona is back, along with special celebrity collaborators.
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift loves a good celebrity collaboration, and the superstar has been pulling out all the stops and favors for her rerelease of Red.
After tapping actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink for her “All Too Well” short film, Swift has now called upon Miles Teller and longtime friend (and Swiftie Squad member) Blake Lively for her new music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” a previously unreleased Red track “from the vault.”