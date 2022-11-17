It hasn’t been a good week for Ticketmaster. After record-level traffic crashed their website on Tuesday during the Verified Fans presale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour, Ticketmaster has now cancelled the scheduled general sale for Swift’s tour which was set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

In a statement posted to its social media on Thursday, Nov. 17, the ticketing platform cited “extraordinarily high demands” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” as the reasoning behind the cancellation. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the statement read.

The cancellation marks an anticlimactic end to a ticket on-sale that was plagued with technical errors, online queues that lasted hours, and immense enough interest to cause the website to crash and be inaccessible to eager fans for several hours on Tuesday. Per Variety, the fans who were lucky enough to secure a code and access the presale were still forced to wait hours before they were able to purchase a ticket. Unlucky fans simply never made it past the queue, or were sidelined to the waitlist.

Public backlash to what’s now being interpreted as a major mishandling of the ticket sale process has been swift (no pun intended), as fans called out the ticketing platform for not doing enough to prepare their internal systems to handle the unprecedented levels of traffic. By Thursday morning, enough racket and public complaints were made to even get lawmakers involved. Senator Amy Klobuchar issued a letter on Thursday to Michael Rapino, the president and CEO of Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, expressing “serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers.” While Tennessee’s attorney general also released a statement separately that he’d be investigating the company after Swifties flooded his office with complaints. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez also called for Live Nation and Ticketmaster to “break up” their merger in her own tweet posted on Tuesday.

In response to the growing scrutiny, Ticketmaster released their own lengthy statement explaining the technical issues that happened on Tuesday, largely placing the blame on the unprecedented levels of traffic they received due to bots, as well as fans who weren’t invited to participate in the pre-sale but were visiting the website anyway.

“Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets,” Ticketmaster wrote in their statement. “However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests — 4x our previous peak.”

Per Ticketmaster, over two million tickets were eventually sold during the pre-sale, the largest amount of tickets ever sold for an artist in one day.

It’s unclear what percentage of total tickets were sold during the pre-sale, and how the remaining tickets to the tour (if there are any) will eventually be distributed. In the meantime, fans have started a petition to urge the Department of Justice to investigate the company.