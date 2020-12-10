Taylor Swift Is Dropping Another Surprise Album, 'evermore'

Taylor Swift has always loved her birthday. After all, she has an entire album, 1989, named after her birth year. But for her 31st birthday this year, she's doing something big: dropping another surprise album. "Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she explained on Twitter. Let's go!

The new record, Evermore, drops tonight at midnight and is her second surprise record of the year following this summer's folklore. You have to hand it to her: Swift finds something that works and sticks to it! Evermore is essentially a sister album to folklore, and includes her tried and true collaborators Jack Antonoff, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, as well as a contribution from “WB,” William Broad, a pseudonym that she recently revealed is her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," said Swift. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released,” she continued. “There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

Evermore brings 15 new tracks, along with two additional bonus tracks on the deluxe physical edition. As if that weren't generous enough, Swift is also dropping a new video for lead single "Willow" tonight as well. "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," she wrote. Happy birthday to us all.