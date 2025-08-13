As it turns out, Mother Monster may have a place in Taylor Swift’s showgirl lifestyle. Shortly after Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl, fans noticed some very telling social media interactions from the pop star, including one significant like that seemed to confirm the record’s connection to Lady Gaga. The new detail comes after a lot of chatter about Swift and Gaga potentially working together, sparking a theory that Gaga may be featured on The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift never makes offhand moves on social media, which is why fans couldn’t help but read into a very rare like she gave to a tweet on connecting her new work to Lady Gaga’s Artpop era. A Swiftie confirmed that Swift liked their post, which pointed out that her album announcement just so happened to fall on the 12-year anniversary of Gaga’s single “Applause.”

“Applause” has become an important song in Swiftie lore, as it was prominently featured on the singer’s Eras Tour intro playlist. The like also comes after the fandom has been suspecting some sort of collaboration between Swift and Gaga.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Though the two artists haven’t historically interacted much, they did share their support for each other in a viral post in summer 2024. Gaga’s track “How Bad Do U Want Me” sparked countless comparisons to Swift’s sound, with some fans even wondering if Swift’s voice was featured on the song in backing vocals. The Gaga song was so Swift-coded, fans dreamt of Swift potentially hopping on a remix of the track, with videos imagining a collab going viral.

While a Mayhem meetup didn’t happen for the two singers, there’s now a chance that Gaga may have some presence on The Life of a Showgirl.