Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” Copyright Controversy, Explained

Taylor Swift is still in the process of re-recording her masters, due to ownership issues stemming from her former label. Her on-going feat has sparked a public conversation about artistry, and the rights that musicians have to their music. While that battle took place in the public eye, Swift’s been a part of another, quieter, legal dispute as well. The singer-songwriter has been privately dealing with long-standing allegations of copyright infringement for her 1984 single, “Shake it Off.”

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by lyricists Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, according to the New York Times, who wrote music for the early 2000S R&B group 3LW (originally comprise of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton.) According to a lawsuit, Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake it Off” bares a strong resemblance to 3LW’s “Playas Gon Play.”

The claims have been floating around the music industry for years now, and a judge just ruled that the case will see court. Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

The “Shake It Off” legal battle has been in the works for years.

As reported by the NYT, Hall and Butler originally filed the lawsuit against Swift in September of 2017. It was brought to Judge Fitzgerald, who decided to dismiss the case in 2018, before it was returned to him by the U.S Court of Appeals.

In addition to Swift, other defendants in the case include the producers Max Martin and Shellback, the music publishers Sony and Kobalt, Big Machine Label Group and Universal Music Group.

The lyrics in question come from the chorus of “Shake It Off.”

In their lawsuit, Hall and Butler call the chorus of “Shake it Off” into question. According to them, the lyrics “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate,” were ripped from their song, which contains the lyrics: “Playas they gonna play, and haters they gonna hate/ Ballers they gonna ball, shot callers they gonna call.”

In his original ruling, Fitzgerald decided the lyrics were, “too brief, unoriginal, and uncreative” to be protected under the Copyright Act.

“In the early 2000s, popular culture was adequately suffused with the concepts of players and haters to render the phrases ‘playas … gonna play’ or ‘haters … gonna hate’ standing on their own, no more creative than ‘runners gonna run,’ ‘drummers gonna drum,’ or ‘swimmers gonna swim,’” he wrote in his February 2018 order.

Swift is trying to get the case dismissed.

On Thursday, Swift's request to “throw out” the copyright infringement suit was denied by Fitzgerald. In his newest decision, he said the singer’s lawyers “made a strong closing argument,” but claimed they failed to prove the case couldn’t be resolved by a jury.

Hall and Butler’s legal counsel said the judge made the right decision.

The songwriters lawyer, Marina Bogorad, said, “Our clients are extremely satisfied with this decision, especially because it reinforces the notion that their unique self-expression based on the deeply rooted cultural heritage cannot be simply snatched away without proper attribution.”

The case may go to trial.

Though it has yet to be determined, the NYT reports that the case may go to trial if both parties cannot reach an agreement on their own. Since the 2013 case ruling that Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” was too similar to Marvin Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up,” some artists have opted for settlements if they feel they won’t win a copyright case; however, those tides might be beginning to turn.