Taylor Swift Almost Had A Cameo In 'Twilight: New Moon'

Twilight captured the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere when the first installment of the film franchise first premiered back in 2008. Since then, it’s only gained fans who see the vampire romance as something of a camp classic. It turns out that the films could have been even more iconic, with a cameo by none other than Taylor Swift.

According to The Twilight Saga: New Moon director Chris Weitz, who stopped by The Twilight Effect podcast to talk about his time making the 2009 film, Swift almost had a part in the movie. "Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time," he told hosts Ashley Greene (who played Alice Cullen) and Melanie Howe. "He said like, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. Not because of you, but because she's a Twihard. But she will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

Weitz, however, rejected the agent’s proposal, saying that Swift would be too distracting, given her fame. "The hardest thing for me," Weitz said, "was to be like, 'The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.'"

He added that he now regrets the decision, saying, “I kick myself for it too, because — I was like, wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. And so, I sort of feel like, ugh, I had sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift and she must've just been like, 'Who is this jerk who would say no?' But sometimes you make decisions and you go, ‘This is for the best of the film.'"

The Twilight Saga: New Moon ended up grossing $709 million at the box office in the fall of 2009, so it seems like Weitz’s decision didn’t negatively affect the franchise too much. Still, a Swift cameo — especially when she was dating Twilight star and fellow Taylor (Lautner), would’ve only added to the film’s now-nostalgic allure.