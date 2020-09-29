If anyone in Hollywood has the right to remake the 1996 Halloween classic The Craft, it's Blumhouse Productions. They've proven themselves as capable of creating fun and memorable horror films — from Get Out to Happy Death Day — and their hand at The Craft: Legacy feels like a refreshing standout in the current sea of remakes.

Just like the original, Blumhouse's The Craft follows a coven of outcast teen witches just as they acquire their necessary fourth member in the new girl in school. The plot seems true to the original as far as the trailer is concerned: a power struggle, a binding spell gone wrong, and otherworldly chaos and terrors. And since it's filled with Gen-Z occultists, there's obviously enchanted Euphoria makeup and a wardrobe that you can currently find on Depop's explore page.

The remake has a few enjoyable nods to the original, like creepy polaroid of Fairuza Balk as Nancy Downs and the iconic "We are the weirdos, mister" retort. Plus, it's all set over a drone-y, haunting cover of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" to really seal the deal.

The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. The Zoe Lister-Jones directed flick will be available on demand on October 28, just in time for a spooky Halloween viewing. Peep the trailer below.