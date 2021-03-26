'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Includes A Bleach Blonde Pete Davidson

The newest Suicide Squad trailer is here, and as far as trailers go, it doesn’t disappoint. Starring Margot Robbie once again as Harley Quinn, the James Gunn-directed sequel brings together the ragtag group of “degenerate delinquents” to once again complete a dangerous mission.

The cast is stacked, with Pete Davidson making a very blonde appearance, in addition to Viola Davis (agent Amanda Waller) overseeing the group’s mission. Idris Elba, John Cena, Koel Jinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Storm Reid and many other actors you’ll recognize from superhero franchises also make appearances. The Suicide Squad is set to premiere in theaters August 6, and will be available on HBO Max a month later.