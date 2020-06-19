TikTokers Ty Gibson, Josh Sadowski & More To Participate In Small Business Live

TikTok influencers Ty Gibson, Josh Sadowski, Mr & Mrs Wash, and the Collab channel network will all be participating in the upcoming Small Business Live festival, a musical philanthropic livestream event that aims to benefit small businesses around the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which takes place this Saturday June 20, will be comprised of live performances from artists including Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Brandi Carlisle, Brittany Howard and more, as they each also share a local business close to their heart. Ty Gibson, Josh Sadowski, Mr & Mrs Wash, and the Collab network will join the star-studded line-up in the endeavor via a short video clip that will be featured during the livestream.

Small Business Live will stream from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, and will be available to watch on TikTok, as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and on each of Bustle Digital Group's sites. Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides grants to at-risk businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, with a focus on those owned by people of color.