Festival season is coming to a close — or so you thought. Just as we were preparing to pack away our jorts, Jaspers, and Loop Earplugs for the year, a new live event has arrived to bring our favorite DJs together for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Unity, a new joint venture from Tomorrowland and Insomniac, makes its debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Aug. 29. Described as an “audiovisual spectacle, ”the event blends dance music and technological innovation into an immersive storytelling experience. Each show combines new orchestral compositions of your favorite songs with breathtaking cinematic visuals that crescendo into DJ sets courtesy of Sara Landry, Slander, and more for a truly unforgettable live show you’ll have to see to believe.

The event kicks off with a three-day bender over Labor Day weekend, but if you already have plans to spend the last vestiges of summer posted up at the beach, you can still catch the show when Unity returns Sept. 19 to 20 and 26 to 27, and Oct. 17 to 18.

Ten acts will take the stage over nine nights, so if you’re not sure which shows to attend, we’ve put together a rundown of your faves to help you make your decision.

DJ Snake

If you’ve ever wanted to hear “Turn Down For What” live, this might be your chance. DJ Snake is the mastermind behind the Lil Jon song, as well as “Lean On” by Major Lazer and MØ, “Let Me Love You” by Justin Bieber, and “Taki Taki” by Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna.

The French producer is set to hit the Unity stage Sept. 19.

Meduza

Euro summer and Las Vegas fall aren’t so different when Meduza is the soundtrack. Thanks to the group’s pulsating house earworms “Lose Control,” “Piece Of Your Heart,” and “Paradise,” this set will probably come to the closest to emulating a night in Ibiza.

The Italian trio are slated to headline on Sept. 26.

James Hype

Known for his remixes, James Hype has put his spin on over a dozen tracks, including “Finesse” by Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Spa” by Icona Pop and Sofi Tukker, and “Alone” by Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj.

Catch the British producer’s performance on Sept. 26.

Sara Landry

When Sara Landry brings her unique stylings to the Sphere stage on Oct. 17, expect a mix of industrial sounds and ritualistic elements as she (hopefully) performs singles like “Play With Me,” “Legacy,” and “Heaven.” In other words: If you love hard techno, this is the set for you.

Full Unity Lineup

Aug. 29: Chase & Status

Aug. 30: Kaskade

Aug. 31: Eli Brown

Sept. 19: DJ Snake

Sept. 20: Alan Walker

Sept. 26: Meduza and James Hype

Sept. 27: Slander

Oct. 17: Sara Landry

Oct. 18: Subtronics

How To Get Tickets

Tickets are available now at the Unity website. The first weekend’s run of shows are sold out, but there are some hotel and VIP packages still up for grabs.