Watch Vanessa Hudgens Play Two Brunettes And A Blonde In 'The Princess Switch 2' Trailer

The only thing more surreal than two Vanessa Hudgens starring in a holiday romcom is three Vanessa Hudgens starring in a holiday romcom — and luckily, for these strange times, Netflix will deliver just such a wacky film later this month. The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, the sequel to 2018's The Princess Switch, just got its first trailer, which features Hudgens reprising her roles as Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy — two women who switch lives à la The Parent Trap to pursue love. This time around, a third Hudgens-character (a blonde, just to mix things up!) enters the already complicated scene, just to make matters messier. Come for the holiday hijinks, stay for Hudgens' British accent. Catch the full trailer below: