VidCon will look a little different this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VidCon Now will be taking the place of the annual IRL event, and will feature just about everything the usual annual convention has to offer, including virtual concerts, performances, panels, Q&As, and meet & greets.

Starting on June 20, VidCon Now will take place Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer, free of charge on YouTube for anyone who wants to take part. So far, James Charles, Emma Chamberlain, Eugene Lee Yang, VidCon Co-Founders John and Hank Green, Nathan Davis Jr, Jasmine Gonzalez, Gigi Gorgeous, and more have signed on to take part in VidCon Now, with more talent to be announced as the summer goes on.

"We are excited to bring the power of VidCon to our three distinct audience-centric tracks across a variety of the world's top digital platforms with VidCon Now," said General Manager Jim Louderback in an official statement. "VidCon has the unique opportunity during this time to bring our community of passionate fans, emerging creators, and industry professionals together for the same top tier programming you would expect from our IRL convention — delivered into the safety of everyone’s homes — for free. It also allows us to amplify and expand upon important conversations within the community thanks to participating execs, platforms, and creators."

All VidCon programming will provide viewers with access to donate to COVID-19 relief charities, including World Health Organization and No Kid Hungry, as well as Black Lives Matter movement charities Black Visions Collective and the NAACP.

To see the current lineup and agenda, head to VidCon.com now.