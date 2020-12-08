Virtual Shows To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Entertainment
From Dolly Parton to Lil Nas X.
The holidays are fast approaching and lo and behold, we’re still in the midst of a raging pandemic. Who saw that coming? Just kidding! There's still celebrating to be had, albeit all done through the safety of a television or computer screen The current era of virtual shows spare no expense, bringing in the best production and highest talent showbiz has to offer. We've rounded up some of the best spectacles to catch this season that will be sure to pump up the seasonal cheer.
Who better to lead a virtual table read of the classic Christmas flick It's A Wonderful Life than one of most Hollywood's most divisive actors, Pete Davidson? His SNL comedic timing will obviously come to his benefit in his portrayal of George Bailey, and he'll be joined by an all-star cast including Maude Apatow, Mia Farrow, Michael Shannon, Ellie Kemper, and more.