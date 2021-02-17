Wednesday Addams Is Getting Her Own Show On Netflix

Creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky — just a few words that come to mind when we hear that Tim Burton is creating a live action series centered around Wednesday Addams, pop goth icon of the ages.

The famed twee-horror director has been signed on to create eight episodes of the series for Netflix in his first TV directing gig. Titled Wednesday, the coming-of-age comedy will be written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and marks the first time the character has been given a solo vehicle.

According to Deadline, the show "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships."

The titular role is yet to be cast, but there are already big Mary Jane platforms to fill; Christina Ricci played Wednesday in both The Addams Family in 1991 and Addams Family Values in 1993, cementing the only Addams' daughter place in the culture forever.