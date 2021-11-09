Even before screenshots of the most aesthetically pleasing stills of The French Dispatch have proliferated Twitter, Wes Anderson has apparently already finished shooting his next film: Asteroid City. We didn’t know much about his secret little project (only that it was being shot in the town of Chinchón, Spain this past summer) until he shared the name of the film at the BFI London Film Festival last month. We still don’t know much: But if we know anything about Wes, we can gather it’s going to have an iconic soundtrack, serve as inspiration for many a twee Halloween costume, and will star Bill Murray. Here’s what else we know, so far.

Yes, Wes Anderson cast many of his favorite actors

Asteroid City’s cast includes many of Anderson’s favorites, a circle that once you’re in, you seemingly stay in forever — including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, and, of course: Bill Murray. “It’s the usual cast of characters,” said Murray of Asteroid City, as reported by Screendaily. “We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time.” In November, Deadline reported that Jake Ryan of Moonrise Kingdom, Eighth Grade, and Uncut Gems (what a resume!) will be joining the cast as well. In a disappointing twist, Michael Cera was briefly attached to the project, but no longer.

It’s his 10th time working with Bill Murray

Anderson first worked with Murray on the 1998 film Rushmore, thus beginning a decades-long partnership. “There are certain people you don’t take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah,’” Bill Murray said of Anderson. “He’s one of those.” (On another note, who’s calls is Bill Murray not taking?) Similarly, you get deja vu from seeing Owen Wilson, Schwartzman, Brody, Swinton, Anjelica Huston, and Willem Dafoe in a slew of Anderson films.

We don’t much about the plot yet

The details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but the Spanish newspaper El Pais did report Wes hung out there from June through September and that the sets include a mock train station (hello, 2014 Tumblr!) and classic rolling landscapes. Discussing Film originally reported the story was a romance, but in February speculated it was instead about “a group of brainy teenagers.” It can probably be both?