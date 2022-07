Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2022

As we approach the end of summer — and more blazing temperatures — Netflix is cooking up some new content to watch for August 2022. If you want to stay inside and beat the heat, they have you covered with over 30 new titles to stream from the comfort of your couch.

On August 2nd, Netflix is releasing Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99, an original documentary about the Woodstock Music Festival riot. Two days later, Wedding Season drops on the streamer. The romantic comedy stars Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma as two single adults who pretend to date for a dreaded season of weddings. Then on August 10th, the romance continues with the season 2 premiere of Netflix’s hit reality series Indian Matchmaker. On August 12th, hit teen series Never Have I Ever returns for its highly-anticipated third season.

Next month also brings the arrival of Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter comedy, Day Shift. And the streamer is concluding August with the upcoming thriller, I Came By which follows a graffiti artist who discovers a bone-chilling secret.

Keep reading for everything else coming to Netflix next month.

August 1

Big Tree City - Netflix Original Kids

Men in Black 3

Spider-Man 2

The Age of Adaline

Tower Heist

August 2

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 - Netflix Original Documentary

August 3

Buba - Netflix Original Film

Don’t Blame Karma! - Netflix Original Film

Good Morning, Verônica - Netflix Original Series

August 4

Kakegurui Twin - Netflix Original Anime

Super Giant Robot Brothers! - Netflix Original Family

Wedding Season - Netflix Original Film

August 5

The Sandman - Netflix Original Film

Carter - Netflix Original Film

Darlings - Netflix Original Film

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Netflix Original Kids

August 10

Indian Matchmaking (season 2) - Netflix Original Series

Instant Dream Home - Netflix Original Film

Locke & Key (season 3) - Netflix Original Film

August 11

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) - Netflix Original Anime

August 12

Day Shift - Netflix Original Film

Never Have I Ever (season 3) - Netflix Original Series

13: The Musical - Netflix Original Film

August 17

Royalteen - Netflix Original Film

Look Both Ways - Netflix Original Film

High Heat - Netflix Original Series

August 19

Kleo - Netflix Original Series

The Next 365 Days - Netflix Original Film

The Cuphead Show! (season 2) - Netflix Orginal Family

The Girl in the Mirror (season 1) - Netflix Original Series

August 23

Chad & JT Go Deep

August 24

Lost Ollie - Netflix Original Series

Mo - Netflix Original Series

Selling the OC - Netflix Original Series

August 25

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (season 1) - Netflix Original Anime

August 26

Loving Adults - Netflix Original Film

Me Time - Netflix Original Film

August 31

I Came By - Netflix Original Film