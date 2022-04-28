Entertainment
Everything Coming To Netflix In May
From ‘Senior Year’ to ‘Love On The Spectrum.’
Summer is right around the corner, and Netflix is celebrating with a bunch of new television shows and films that will keep us entertained all season long.
Next month marks the return of Stranger Things, following a three-year hiatus. Season four brings us back to Hawkins, Indiana, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to fight against supernatural forces. Per the synopsis: “It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends is separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.”
Throughout the month Netflix is diving back into its popular reality television series as well. Season four of The Circle premieres on May 4th. The streamer will drop the first four episodes together, then the show will follow a weekly release format until the finale drops on May 25th. Season two of Bling Empire — which follows the luxurious lives of Los Angeles’ wealthy Asian community — premieres on May 13th.
The following week Netflix will premiere Love on the Spectrum US, a docuseries based on the successful Australian show that follows the romantic lives of autistic people. Rounding out the documentary slate on May 10th is the highly-anticipated film Our Father. The shocking feature follows a women's quest for the truth after an at-home DNA test reveals a shocking fertility scheme.
On May 13th the streamer will drop their new original comedy, Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson. The film follows a former cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma after a stunt gone wrong. At 37 years old, she returns to high school determined to become prom queen.
Keep reading for everything new on Netflix in May:
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
40 Years Young - Netflix Film
The Circle: Season 4 - Netflix Series
El marginal: Season 5 - Netflix Series
Meltdown: Three Mile Island - Netflix Documentary
Summertime: Season 3 - Netflix Series
May 5
Blood Sisters - Netflix Series
Clark - Netflix Series
The Pentaverate - Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies - Netflix Documentary
May 6
Along for the ride - Netflix Film
Marmaduke - Netflix Film
The Sound of Magic - Netflix Series
Thar - Netflix Film
The Takedown - Netflix FIlm
Welcome to Eden - Netflix Series
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 - Netflix Series
42 Days of Darkness - Netflix Series
Brotherhood: Season 2 - Netflix Series
Operation Mincemeat - Netflix Film
Our Father - Netflix Documentary
The Getaway King - Netflix Film
May 12
Maverix - Netflix Comedy
Savage Beauty - Netflix Series
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri - Netflix Series
The Lincoln Lawyer - Netflix Series
New Heights - Netflix Series
Senior Year - Netflix Film
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi's Adventures Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden - Netflix Anime
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 - Netflix Series
May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum U.S. - Netflix Series
The Perfect Family - Netflix Film
Toscana - Netflix Film
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 - Netflix Series
May 19
A Perfect Pairing - Netflix Film
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib - Netflix Family
The G Word with Adam Conover - Netflix Documentary
Insiders: Season 2 - Netflix Series
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - Netflix Documentary
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived - Netflix Comedy Special
May 20
Ben Is BackF*ck Love Too - Netflix Film
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 - Netflix Series
Wrong Side of the Tracks - Netflix Series
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 - Netflix Anime
Godspeed - Netflix Film
Sea of Love - Netflix Family
May 25
Larva Pendant - Netflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 - Netflix Series
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 - Netflix Series
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - Netflix Family
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 - Netflix Family
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - Netflix Series
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal - Netflix Family