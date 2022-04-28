Everything Coming To Netflix In May

Summer is right around the corner, and Netflix is celebrating with a bunch of new television shows and films that will keep us entertained all season long.

Next month marks the return of Stranger Things, following a three-year hiatus. Season four brings us back to Hawkins, Indiana, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to fight against supernatural forces. Per the synopsis: “It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends is separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.”

Throughout the month Netflix is diving back into its popular reality television series as well. Season four of The Circle premieres on May 4th. The streamer will drop the first four episodes together, then the show will follow a weekly release format until the finale drops on May 25th. Season two of Bling Empire — which follows the luxurious lives of Los Angeles’ wealthy Asian community — premieres on May 13th.

The following week Netflix will premiere Love on the Spectrum US, a docuseries based on the successful Australian show that follows the romantic lives of autistic people. Rounding out the documentary slate on May 10th is the highly-anticipated film Our Father. The shocking feature follows a women's quest for the truth after an at-home DNA test reveals a shocking fertility scheme.

On May 13th the streamer will drop their new original comedy, Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson. The film follows a former cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma after a stunt gone wrong. At 37 years old, she returns to high school determined to become prom queen.

Keep reading for everything new on Netflix in May:

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young - Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 4 - Netflix Series

El marginal: Season 5 - Netflix Series

Meltdown: Three Mile Island - Netflix Documentary

Summertime: Season 3 - Netflix Series

May 5

Blood Sisters - Netflix Series

Clark - Netflix Series

The Pentaverate - Netflix Series

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies - Netflix Documentary

May 6

Along for the ride - Netflix Film

Marmaduke - Netflix Film

The Sound of Magic - Netflix Series

Thar - Netflix Film

The Takedown - Netflix FIlm

Welcome to Eden - Netflix Series

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 - Netflix Series

42 Days of Darkness - Netflix Series

Brotherhood: Season 2 - Netflix Series

Operation Mincemeat - Netflix Film

Our Father - Netflix Documentary

The Getaway King - Netflix Film

May 12

Maverix - Netflix Comedy

Savage Beauty - Netflix Series

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri - Netflix Series

The Lincoln Lawyer - Netflix Series

New Heights - Netflix Series

Senior Year - Netflix Film

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden - Netflix Anime

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 - Netflix Series

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum U.S. - Netflix Series

The Perfect Family - Netflix Film

Toscana - Netflix Film

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 - Netflix Series

May 19

A Perfect Pairing - Netflix Film

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib - Netflix Family

The G Word with Adam Conover - Netflix Documentary

Insiders: Season 2 - Netflix Series

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived - Netflix Comedy Special

May 20

Ben Is BackF*ck Love Too - Netflix Film

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 - Netflix Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks - Netflix Series

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 - Netflix Anime

Godspeed - Netflix Film

Sea of Love - Netflix Family

May 25

Larva Pendant - Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 - Netflix Series

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 - Netflix Series

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 - Netflix Family

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - Netflix Series

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal - Netflix Family