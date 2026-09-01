Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are Back With A New Live Album

If you’re still bitter over Karen O’s last-minute pull out of Daisy Chain Fields this weekend, we’ve got just the thing to heal your broken heart. Today, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped a brand new surprise live album, marking the band’s first release since 2022.

Recorded in London during the group’s intimate 2025 “Hidden In Pieces” tour, Hidden in Pieces Live at the Royal Albert Hall, out on digital today, features 13 deep cuts and reimagined classics recorded live at the historic venue, including “Zero,” “Spitting Off Of The Edge Of The World,” and, of course, “Maps.”

“Hidden in Pieces Live at the Royal Albert Hall was born out of a need to commune with our band and fan family in 2025, after the election. In the past, YYYs haven’t often chosen when to be back at it and out there, it often chooses us. It, being the times. We turn to live music when we need that specific quality of depth and light to see us through the times,” the band wrote on Instagram. “All the shows we performed on this small tour were extraordinarily vulnerable. We hope that translates.”

The record comes on the heels of the release of Hidden in Pieces, a 22-minute live film directed by Barnaby Clay that is available now via the Criterion Channel. But the feast doesn’t end there: A deluxe edition of the album is set to be released (physically and digitally) on Oct. 23, and will feature an additional nine (!) tracks that span a wide swath of the band's catalog.

Hidden in Pieces: Live is available to stream now.