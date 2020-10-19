Yolanda Hadid Shared Another Photo Of Gigi and Zayn’s Baby

Yolanda Hadid is basking in the glow of being a new grandparent, sharing a picture of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's baby. Posting one of the cutest photos from 2020, Hadid touched briefly on how her entire world has changed since the new grandchild arrived.

It's been nearly one month since Gigi confirmed the birth of her daughter, and in that time, the new mom has rightfully kept her child out of the spotlight. Aside from an initial Instagram post announcing the birth, members of the Malik-Hadid family have kept tight-lipped on their little bundle of joy.

In a new photo, posted on Sunday, October 18, the grandmother held hands with her granddaughter. The baby's very tiny fingers wrap around Hadid's hand, and you can see the infant is wrapped in a cozy, fleece outfit.

Hadid captioned the photo with a note about her granddaughter, writing, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it." Gigi responded, assuring her mom that she is the best oma (word for grandmother).

This is the first child for both Gigi and Zayn. The model confirmed she was pregnant back in April, and she had spent much of her time in quarantine alongside Malik and her family on the Hadid's Pennsylvania farm.

Check out the adorable photo, below.