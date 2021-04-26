The carceral state was outsized by Young Thug and Gunna this weekend. The Atlanta rap superstars posted the bonds for 30 inmates at the Fulton Country Jail, reuniting men and women held on minor offenses, but unable to post bail, back with their families.

“This is where we are from,” said Young Thug to Atlanta news outlet WSB-TV2. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Gunna reiterated Thugger’s statement: “You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond. If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole.”

The rappers’ act of benevolence comes approximately two months after the news channel got an exclusive look inside the Fulton County Jail, which housed 2,900 inmates and was 400 over capacity at the time of filming. Upon being released back to their families, the inmates were also treated to a home-cooked meal. Reuniting families moved Thugger’s heartstrings. “It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here,” he explained. “He put me here to do this.”

Both rappers explained that their trip to the prison will not be their last, and that they hoped to release more inmates soon and that their actions inspire their fellow artists to follow in suit. The rappers also got video footage of the men and women being released from jail and reunited with their families, and will be used in an upcoming music video on Thugger’s Young Stoner Life Records.

Until then, learn more about ending the cash bail system here.