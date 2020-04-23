Ryan Gale
11 Pairs Of Comfy Slippers To Upgrade Any Outfit At Home

You'll never want to go barefoot indoors again.

If you hate walking around your home with bare feet, then chances are you probably own a few pairs of house slippers. If you don't, then there's no better time to experience the importance of wearing comfortable footwear indoors than now.

When it comes to house slippers, all of the new styles and versions that are available these days are cool enough to wear while you're out, as well. Though, we advise that should only include quick errands and chores, like taking out the trash, grabbing newly delivered packages, or grabbing yet another bottle of dish soap. The possibilities for these cozy slippers are endless, but they're most useful while staying home, especially during a time when the majority of us are required to practice social distancing.

Plus, there's no better feeling than soft shearling against your feet, thanks to brands like Ugg's fashion-forward "Fluff Yeah" style, or Maison Margiela's MM6 line, which recently created "Crisscross" slippers in terry cloth fabric. For those who are looking to keep your at-home outfits on point, we suggest slides from Suicoke and Reebok; they're great for strutting around the house and can be paired with statement socks and athleisure attire, too.

Check out (and shop) the list, below, for our favorite house slippers and slides that will make every indoor outfit look good.

MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Crisscross Slippers
Farfetch

Made from terry cloth, these slippers are perfect for wet feet after a relaxing bath or a much-needed hot shower.

Arizona Shearling
Birkenstock

The combination of shearling and suede leather sounds so soft and goes great with wearing a snuggly robe around the house.

Fluff Yeah Slide
Ugg

Not only are these slippers extremely stylish and trendy, but they’re super comfy, as well.

Mayberry
Emu Australia

These furry slides are a total fashion statement, while its rubber outsole is durable enough to be worn inside and outside.

Truffle Collection Lemon Summer Slippers
ASOS

Perfect for the warmer months, these slip-on, open-toe slippers are lightweight and have the cutest lemon motif.

Classic Slide
Reebok

These sporty slides — available in six different colors — can double as house slippers and pair well with athletic-inspired looks and loungewear.

Livie
Minnetonka

Different from your traditional house slippers, Minnetonka's "Livie" is about to be a popular style for thong sandals for the summer.

Cloud Khaki Slippers
Roam

Have a cozy fashion moment in these "Cloud" slippers. The cushion-foam platform is great for running errands in a sweatsuit or making breakfast in your PJs.

Double Strap Sliders
Suicoke

This cult Japanese brand is known for its gorpcore-leaning designs, so you'll want to wear these multicolored slides both indoors and outdoors. Pair them with socks for more style points.

Rosetta Getty x Ecco Shearling Clogs
Rosetta Getty

These shearling clogs from Ecco, made in collaboration with Rosetta Getty, are awesome substitutes for the traditional house slipper.

Women's Wicked Good Slippers, Squam Lake
L.L. Bean

You can't help but relax when you slip on these "Wicked Good" slippers by L.L.Bean — the name obviously says it all.