The 2020 Met Gala isn't happening IRL on the usual first Monday in May, but you know Anna Wintour has something else up her sleeve for the big day. Vogue announced its exclusive YouTube livestream "A Moment With The Met," which will include a performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by Virgil Abloh.

The night's event, which will begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET on May 4, will be dedicated to raising funds for both the Costume Institute and Vogue's A Common Thread initiative to help fund the fashion industry during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Wintour said. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment — one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

In the lead-up to the big virtual event, Vogue will be looking back at some of its favorite Met Gala moments with Naomi Campbell and Liz Koshy, along with new videos on Tuesday from Cardi B, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney, and Jeremy Scott. Don't forget to put on your first Monday in May's finest before tuning into the livestream on Vogue's YouTube channel.