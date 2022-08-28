New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The
2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a voluminous black Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown with matching black lipstick. Meanwhile, the women of Blackpink joined suit in all-black ensembles from the likes of Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 MTV VMAs, below.
Lizzo Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.
Tate McRae Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Jack Harlow Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Khalid Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Betty Who Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Atelier Cillian.
Blackpink Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Celine (Lisa), Christian Dior (Jisoo), Chanel (Jennie), and Saint Laurent (Rosé).
Sabrina Carpenter Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images DJ Diamond Kuts Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kerry Colby Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Flower Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images That Girl Lay Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kamie Crawford Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Mae Muller Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dove Cameron Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Carson Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Conan Gray Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JID Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Chloe Fineman Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom threeASFOUR.
J Balvin Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Anitta Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Bebe Rexha Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images LL Cool J Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Dapper Dan x Rock The Bells.
Måneskin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Latto Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dixie D’Amelio Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Couture.
Nessa Barrett Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Omar Apollo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lil Nas X Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lili Reinhart Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shenseea Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Taylor Swift Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Becky G Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.
Snoop Dogg Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ashley Graham Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Avril Lavigne Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dylan O'Brien Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ava Max Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
