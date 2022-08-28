New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The 2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a voluminous black Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown with matching black lipstick. Meanwhile, the women of Blackpink joined suit in all-black ensembles from the likes of Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 MTV VMAs, below.

Lizzo Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Tate McRae Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Niné.

Jack Harlow Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Hermes.

Khalid Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Betty Who Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Atelier Cillian.

Blackpink Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Celine (Lisa), Christian Dior (Jisoo), Chanel (Jennie), and Saint Laurent (Rosé).

Sabrina Carpenter Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

DJ Diamond Kuts Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kerry Colby Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Mugler.

Chloe Flower Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Celine.

That Girl Lay Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Dior.

Kamie Crawford Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Hanifa.

Mae Muller Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Rick Owens.

Dove Cameron Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Paco Rabanne.

Chlöe Bailey Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zigman.

Sofia Carson Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Conan Gray Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Harris Reed.

JID Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Chloe Fineman Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom threeASFOUR.

J Balvin Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Anitta Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Bebe Rexha Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LL Cool J Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Dapper Dan x Rock The Bells.

Måneskin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Latto Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lado Bokuchava.

Dixie D’Amelio Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Nessa Barrett Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dreaming Eli.

Omar Apollo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Harris Reed.

Lili Reinhart Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Fendi.

Shenseea Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Marc Jacobs.

Taylor Swift Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Becky G Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Snoop Dogg Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Dylan O’Brien Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bode.

Ava Max Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Coperni.

