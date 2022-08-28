Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2...
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 MTV VMAs

One of the biggest nights for music and fashion is back.

fb
tw

New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The 2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a voluminous black Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown with matching black lipstick. Meanwhile, the women of Blackpink joined suit in all-black ensembles from the likes of Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 MTV VMAs, below.

Lizzo

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Tate McRae

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Niné.

Jack Harlow

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Hermes.

Khalid

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Betty Who

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Atelier Cillian.

Blackpink

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Celine (Lisa), Christian Dior (Jisoo), Chanel (Jennie), and Saint Laurent (Rosé).

Sabrina Carpenter

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

DJ Diamond Kuts

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kerry Colby

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Mugler.

Chloe Flower

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Celine.

That Girl Lay

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Dior.

Kamie Crawford

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Hanifa.

Mae Muller

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Rick Owens.

Dove Cameron

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Paco Rabanne.

Chlöe Bailey

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zigman.

Sofia Carson

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Conan Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Harris Reed.

JID

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Chloe Fineman

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom threeASFOUR.

J Balvin

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Anitta

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Bebe Rexha

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LL Cool J

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Dapper Dan x Rock The Bells.

Måneskin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Latto

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lado Bokuchava.

Dixie D’Amelio

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Nessa Barrett

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dreaming Eli.

Omar Apollo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Harris Reed.

Lili Reinhart

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi.

Shenseea

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Marc Jacobs.

Taylor Swift

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Becky G

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Snoop Dogg

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Dylan O’Brien

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bode.

Ava Max

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Coperni.

See everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

This article was originally published