Aaron Philip has landed her first major high-fashion campaign with Moschino. Philip stars in the Fall 2020 campaign for the Italian brand led by Jeremy Scott. The new imagery was shot by photographer duo Luigi and Iango.

"I've been too shell-shocked to try & say anything prolific, but this is SUCH A BIG DEAL BEING A PHYSICALLY DISABLED PERSON/MODEL IN A CAMPAIGN LIKE THIS," Philip wrote on Instagram. "I really am so so very happy & I hope the community is too! This is the start! More REAL space for us!"

Philip, who is a trans disabled model, has been a leading voice in the call for more visibility of disabled individuals in the fashion industry. In August, Philip had a discussion with fellow disabled model Chella Man for Vogue over the strides made in their community within fashion, as well as the work that still needs to be done.

"Black queer people exist in fashion. I've worked with them and it's beautiful, but they could have more opportunities. But then disability and fashion is almost non-existent. I don't see any other disabled talents on set," said Philip. "I don't know of any other physically disabled models, apart from Jillian Mercado and myself, who are signed to a major agency right now. That's disappointing and has to change.”

Check out Philip in the new Moschino Fall 2020 campaign, below.

Luigi & Iango