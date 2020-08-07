Adidas Originals' latest collaboration is a bit unexpected, but in the best way possible. The sportswear brand teamed up with Lotta Volkova, the stylist best known for her work with Vetements and Balenciaga, on a collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories.

Volkova turned to Adidas' archives for inspiration, using some of its earliest designs from the '70s while adding her own signature aesthetic — a mix of knockoff culture and Y2K fashion — to each piece. One standout item is the heeled Trefoil Mule, which Volkova reimagined from the brand's popular Adilette slides, along with a bright pastel pink bowling bag that's actually meant for table tennis, with its outside zip pocket shaped like a paddle. Tracksuits are baggy with a slouchy fit, thigh-high leg warmers are adorned with Adidas' iconic three stripes, and jersey-style tops are updated with a colorful floral print and one-shouldered, asymmetrical silhouette.

Of course, this upcoming launch wouldn't be complete without a few styling tips. In an interview with Vogue, Volkova had a few suggestions on how to wear the collection: "Depending on your style, the items can be mixed with your dailywear or worn head to toe and still maintain a chic, relaxed look inspired by sportswear," she told the magazine. "For example, I like to wear the zipped jumpsuit with my Chanel flats or any high heels. The super-high-rise swimsuit can be a great top worn with skirts, pants, or any bottoms as well as functioning swimwear."

See more of Volkova's collaboration with Adidas Original, below, and mark your calendars for the drop on Thursday, August 13 at adidas.com, in stores, and select retailers worldwide.

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original

Courtesy of Adidas Original