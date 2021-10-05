India Roby
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 26: Aespa attends 27th Dream Concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 26...
The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Fashion

K-pop Group Aespa’s Best Fashion Moments Have Only Just Begun

Their style is straight-up “Savage.”

Debuting back in November 2020 with the hit song “Black Mamba,” the eight-piece girl group Aespa (consisting of members Giselle, Karina, Winter, and NingNing) is currently on the rise. Just like their music, Aespa’s style is also futuristic and experimental, and they’re not afraid to play with different concepts and fun silhouettes.

Walk through Aespa’s best fashion moments as we celebrate their new single “Savage,” ahead.

Instagram/@aespa_official

December 2020, Black Mamba Performance

A month after their debut with “Black Mamba,” Aespa went “dark fantasy,” opting for sparkly ensembles in black and midnight blue.

