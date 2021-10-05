K-pop Group Aespa’s Best Fashion Moments Have Only Just Begun

Debuting back in November 2020 with the hit song “Black Mamba,” the eight-piece girl group Aespa (consisting of members Giselle, Karina, Winter, and NingNing) is currently on the rise. Just like their music, Aespa’s style is also futuristic and experimental, and they’re not afraid to play with different concepts and fun silhouettes.

Walk through Aespa’s best fashion moments as we celebrate their new single “Savage,” ahead.