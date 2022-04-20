Alabama Barker Lands Her First Fashion Gig With PrettyLittleThing

On Tuesday, April 19, PrettyLittleThing announced its newest face and brand ambassador: Alabama Barker, the 16-year-old daughter of pop-punk musician Travis Barker. Joining the ranks of past collaborators, like Doja Cat, Lil’ Kim, and even her own soon-to-be stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, the rising singer and beauty influencer released her first-ever fashion campaign inspired by the early 2000s.