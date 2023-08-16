See Olivia Rodrigo's Best London Looks, From Mini Skirts to Balletcore Tabis

Olivia Rodrigo is in a new chapter in of her life: She’s ditched Los Angeles for a cozy Greenwich Village apartment in New York City, broken up with boyfriends here and there, and she's just weeks away from dropping her sophomore album, GUTS. Coincidentally, it seems to be a ritual of hers to visit London amidst major happenings, and this time proves to be no different. While the now 20-year-old has changed a lot since her angsty debut era with SOUR just a year ago (well, maybe not that much), one thing that’s stayed the same is her impeccable sense of style.

All summer long, Rodrigo has been on vacation — Hawaii and Mexico being some of her destinations. Since mid-August, she’s been in London to promote her album and a duo of new releases, “vampire” and “bad idea right?”; on her off hours, she’s hitting the town, hanging with friends, and going out for dinners, as she should. While abroad, she’s stuck to her go-to silhouettes — pleated mini skirts, vintage tees, and black sunglasses — but we also see the self-proclaimed spicy Pisces in more daring ensembles, thanks in part to her collaboration with stylist Danielle Goldberg. We’re not sure how long she’ll be across the pond, but in the span of a few days there, she’s served a steady flow of looks — and we know there must be more on the way.

See all of Olivia Rodrigo’s London outfits, with more to be added, below.

Aug. 13: Chelsea FC Game We may see Rodrigo channeling the Blokecore trend soon. On Sunday, Aug. 13, she attended the Chelsea FC season opener at Stamford Bridge in London. There, she was spotted next to Ben Chilwell holding her customized soccer jersey in a green floral Betsey Johnson dress with brown suede knee-high boots. The club shared a photo of the two via Instagram, writing: “Olivia Rodrigo is a Blue! #CheLiv.”

Aug. 14: Out-and-About in London Rodrigo keeps the London tradition alive by documenting her time abroad on Instagram. Earlier in the day on Aug. 14, she uploaded images of her with friends at the Abbey Road crossing, mimicking The Beatles’ famous album cover. While posing in front of the Big Ben, the musician opted for a black top styled with a Patou’s bright red pleated mini skirt and black knee-high boots from New York brand Marcella.

Aug. 14: Night Out in London Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images The next day on Aug. 14, the singer was captured out in London leaving her hotel, Chiltern Firehouse, wearing black leather ballet pumps — Maison Margiela’s split-toe Tabi shoes, to be exact. She paired her designer kicks with straight medium-wash jeans, a black boatneck top, and a black shoulder bag.

Aug. 15: BBC Radio Studios Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images While heading to BBC Radio Studios on Aug. 15, Rodrigo sported the latest addition to her vintage tee collection — a brown T-shirt emblazoned with rock singer Pat Benatar. She tucked her top into a gray mini skirt and wore deep blue Mary Jane shoes with white Comme Si ankle socks.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images After her visit, the singer was seen in a new outfit. She wore a Mod-inspired white turtleneck sweater dress from Patou with matching knee-high boots and her signature black sunglasses.