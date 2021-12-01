After making its debut on the red carpet with singer Troye Sivan, who sported a plunging black ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala back in September, Joseph Altuzarra has finally launched his newest brand called Altu to the public.

Known for his womenswear label Altuzarra, the New York designer has now branched out into a growing market within the fashion industry. A project that has been two years in the making, Altu reimagines and challenges traditional notions of dressing by introducing the concept of “genderful,” or gender-neutral, pieces. The new brand highlights a diverse spectrum of styles and sizes at the forefront with the hopes of encouraging and encompassing genuine identity and personal style.

“I think I have struggled with the idea of ‘maleness’ my whole life, and as a kid was constantly made aware and picked on for expressing my femininity,” shared Altuzarra in a recent Instagram post announcing the launch of his new brand. “I was always trying to conceal the parts of myself that laid outside the expectation of my gender. Altu is very personal, and is a reflection of my identity, sexuality and ever-evolving perspective. I am constantly learning, exploring, experimenting, and I can’t wait to hear what you all think.”

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Altu’s debut launch taps into our most vulnerable inner teenage spirit, exploring adolescent desires and niche childhood obsessions that have formed and grounded our identities. Coming in numerical sizes ranging from zero to seven, the new collection is suitable for any time of the year and includes an array of genderless closet necessities, like layered hooded sweatshirts, basic tees, cool leather bottoms, comfy knitwear, and cutout tank dresses. There’s also a selection of staple accessories and footwear, including fanny packs, knitted beanies, and combat boots. Oh, and we definitely have our eye on Altu’s logo slides.

With prices ranging from $195 for a logo tee through $2,495 for a reversible leather-and-shearling jacket, Altu is now available to shop exclusively on ALTU.world and Matchesfashion.com.

