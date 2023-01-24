At just 18 years old, Apple Martin—famously the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin— already has seats that those in the fashion industry work their whole life towards. Making her fashion week debut today at the Chanel haute couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, Apple sat front row wearing, what else, head-to-toe Chanel. Martin wore an ensemble of a black-and-white tweed Chanel skirt and jacket set and black platform loafers. For hair and makeup, she channeled the ’60s with winged black eyeliner, brushed brows, barely-there foundation, and peachy lipstick. Her hair was effortlessly styled straight with the ends flicked inwards.

On Instagram, journalist Derek Blasberg noted that Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old. At the time, Karl “declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today,” wrote Blasberg. The full circle moment has already drawn a comparison to her mother Gwyneth at a similar age. Others have called out the nepotism in the industry. “I love this! Nepotism at its finest,” commented one person. “Chanel loves nepo babies,” wrote another.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Apple sat next to actors Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink, and Vanessa Paradis at the couture fashion show, where Chanel creative director Virginie Viard sent models out of stylized animals crafted from cardboard and wood. The show featured top hats, cheerleader miniskirts, pleated ivory coats, floral jumpsuits, and tweed jackets. The show is set to be followed by a major retrospective of Coco herself at the V&A in London later this year.

This fashion week, Chanel has undeniably thrown another nepotism it-girl onto the fashion world’s radar, with no doubt more front-row seats to follow for Apple. Love it or hate it, it was only a matter of time before the 18-year-old made her debut into the spotlight— making the Karl-approved decision to step into it in head-to-toe Chanel.