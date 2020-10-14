You Can Now Wear Your Hand Sanitizer, Courtesy Of Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams may have skipped London Fashion Week, but that doesn’t mean she was opting out of delivering a standout Spring 2021 collection. Inspired by her personal archive of '80s-era tattoo magazines, Williams approached her latest designs more haphazardly than in years past, designing individual pieces rather than full looks.

"I made individual garments that I wanted to admire or wear or carry," she said in an official statement. "There was nothing more considered than that. I don't think of this as a collection, more a random chaos of clothes."

Her time in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic gave Williams a newly realized confidence to design for herself rather than potential critics. The result was a little bit of everything, with some of the collection being taken from quarantine must-haves, like an oversized T-shirt and shredded strapless dress with a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer airbrushed on them and her signature diamante hair clips that say "Only Fans."

"I used to worry about people's perception of my work or if an idea was strong enough," added Williams. "But if I want to make a stupid bag that a nine-year-old would carry then f*ck it. I can. I will. I don't care anymore. I'm just going to do it. I know what I like and I have the confidence to realize it. For the first time ever, I felt free."

Check out some of the Ashley Williams Spring 2021 collection, below.

Courtesy of Ashley Williams

