If you’re like us, your Instagram ads are targeting you to shop the updated aviators that you’ve been seeing all over your social media feeds. This classic ‘70s shape has been freshened up by some of your favorite brands for the summer and they are everywhere. Updates include chunkier frames, sharper silhouettes, and innovative materials for an ultra-modern feel.

Apart from tons of cult-favorite names participating in this sunglasses trend, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Emma Chamberlain are also on board with today’s stylish aviator frame. Whether paired with a sophisticated neutral blazer, a quirky sweater vest, or a casual sun dress, this refined style has the ability to go beyond the beach and into your everyday looks. Look no further than Instagram and TikTok for endless outfit inspo, too.

Certain high-fashion designers, such as Tom Ford and Gucci, are known for their iconic updates to this retro silhouette, as well, while new contemporary brands like Lexxola and Vehla are redefining the classic version of these shades.

No matter if you’re into more square or round shapes, colored acetate or matte tortoise, we have hunted down the best of the “new aviator” style for your shopping pleasure. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites.

