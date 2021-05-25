Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Lexxola

Fashion

Shop The Vintage Sunglasses Style That’s Going Viral For Summer

Not (not) your grandpa’s aviators.

If you’re like us, your Instagram ads are targeting you to shop the updated aviators that you’ve been seeing all over your social media feeds. This classic ‘70s shape has been freshened up by some of your favorite brands for the summer and they are everywhere. Updates include chunkier frames, sharper silhouettes, and innovative materials for an ultra-modern feel.

Apart from tons of cult-favorite names participating in this sunglasses trend, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Emma Chamberlain are also on board with today’s stylish aviator frame. Whether paired with a sophisticated neutral blazer, a quirky sweater vest, or a casual sun dress, this refined style has the ability to go beyond the beach and into your everyday looks. Look no further than Instagram and TikTok for endless outfit inspo, too.

Certain high-fashion designers, such as Tom Ford and Gucci, are known for their iconic updates to this retro silhouette, as well, while new contemporary brands like Lexxola and Vehla are redefining the classic version of these shades.

No matter if you’re into more square or round shapes, colored acetate or matte tortoise, we have hunted down the best of the “new aviator” style for your shopping pleasure. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites.

Fine Navigator in Tortoise
Victoria Beckham

The acetate tort frame keeps these glasses super modern in conjunction with their cool-girl gradient lenses.

Dixie - Honey Tort/Graphite
Vehla

These unisex glasses have light-colored frames and lenses that make this silhouette less overwhelming.

Aviator Acetate Sunglasses
Moncler

The sportier iteration, these chunky black sunglasses offer 100% UV protection.

Hatcher
Oak Barrel

For the prescription version, this sleek pair of aviators can include your eyewear prescription for maximal use.

Darly 57MM Aviator Sunglasses
Isabel Marant

In a summery turquoise, this thick-framed acetate glass is the statement version of the aviator trend.

Dude Sunglasses
Electric California

For the minimal dresser, this all-black pair is the perfect neutral for everyday wear.

Florida Nature
Naked Wolfe

The newest addition to Naked Wolfe’s eyewear collection, this aviator style comes in a natural shell color with a brown lens.

Aidan
ASRTD

This pair has a ‘70s-style yellow lens paired with an opaque black frame for an easy go-to sunglass.

JimBob Sunglasses
Poppy Lissiman

If you’re looking for the maximal aviator, this marbled acetate frame is a guaranteed must-buy for summer.

Damien
Lexxola

A favorite of celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, this rectangular aviator perfectly balances retro and contemporary.

Serena Sunglasses
Tom Ford

This iconic over-the-top aviator is made extra femimine in blush pink acetate.

Moxi
Coco and Breezy

This hybrid shape of square and round is uniquely modern in a contrasting clear and black color palette.

Jetties | Vintage Tort
Le Specs x Solid & Striped

This collaboration between two powerful summer brands is inspired by the beaches of Nantucket.

Connecticut Sunglasses
Illesteva

These oversized glasses don’t have an obvious bridge but have an aviator shape in a tonal colorway.

Premium Aviator Sunglasses
Zenni

With a more classic aviator silhouette, these frames are made fresh by their clear and pink rims.

Charli
Eye Dare You

With an oversized silhouette, these neutral frames boast a distinctive square shape.