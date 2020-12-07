Choose Your Fighter: Balenciaga's New Gaming-Inspired Collection Is Here

Demna Gvasalia has finally debuted his Fall 2021 collection, pairing his presentation with the brand’s foray into the world of gaming via Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow, a video game featuring the new designs set in 2031.

For what we'd wear in the future, Gvasalia focused on pieces with dual functions, including a parka that doubles as a duffle bag and a blanket that can be transformed into a coat or hooded cape, the perfect wardrobe for a video game character traversing the elements. Of course, a Balenciaga collection wouldn't be complete without a few flipped logos, which included nods to NASA, Sony's PlayStation 5, and a handbag that resembles an Uber Eats delivery bag.

Balenciaga is the latest fashion brand to recently join the big crossover into gaming. In September, Gvasalia hinted that he would be experimenting with new formats to present his collections.

"I think fashion shows have become too much of a comfort zone," he told WWD. "It's a little bit too easy. And like, I don't believe in easy solutions being the best necessarily. And I also don't believe that fashion should function within the comfort zone. The comfort zone is where we stagnate. And given that fashion has to keep engaging people. I realized there are many other ways."

Check out Balenciaga's Fall 2021 collection, below, and visit Balenciaga's website to try the video game for yourself.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga