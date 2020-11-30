Fashion
Balenciaga Would Like You To Consider Animal Adoption
The brand also designed a '90s-style website to raise awareness for abandoned animals.
There are many ways to show love for your pets, but none are quite like Balenciaga's new collection. The brand has announced its new capsule collection of T-shirts, hoodies, bags, and jewelry called "I Love Pets" in support of animal rescue services.
Some of the pieces, including the T-shirts, feature photos taken by Balenciaga employees of their own rescue animals featuring phrases like "I Love Cats," "I Love Dogs," "Meow," and "Woof Woof." The items also include a phone number, which leads callers to a hotline set up by Balenciaga to offer information about adopting pets from shelters.
The brand has also designed a '90s-style website to raise awareness for abandoned animals, with a link to La SPA, France's most prominent animal protection charity, and 10% of the proceeds from the new collection will go to the organization.
The T-shirts are available for purchase now at $550, and come in white, black, and pink. Other items like the pets keyring, which retails for $395, and the pets bone necklace for $550, are available for pre-order.
Check out the new Balenciaga "I Love Pets" T-shirts, below, and browse the collection's website to get more information on pet adoption.