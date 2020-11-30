There are many ways to show love for your pets, but none are quite like Balenciaga's new collection. The brand has announced its new capsule collection of T-shirts, hoodies, bags, and jewelry called "I Love Pets" in support of animal rescue services.

Some of the pieces, including the T-shirts, feature photos taken by Balenciaga employees of their own rescue animals featuring phrases like "I Love Cats," "I Love Dogs," "Meow," and "Woof Woof." The items also include a phone number, which leads callers to a hotline set up by Balenciaga to offer information about adopting pets from shelters.

The brand has also designed a '90s-style website to raise awareness for abandoned animals, with a link to La SPA, France's most prominent animal protection charity, and 10% of the proceeds from the new collection will go to the organization.

The T-shirts are available for purchase now at $550, and come in white, black, and pink. Other items like the pets keyring, which retails for $395, and the pets bone necklace for $550, are available for pre-order.

Check out the new Balenciaga "I Love Pets" T-shirts, below, and browse the collection's website to get more information on pet adoption.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga