Barbie Ferreira’s Style Evolution, From Red Carpet Rookie To Breakout Star

Barbie Ferreira has always been a style star. After getting her start in fashion by modeling for brands like American Apparel, she has now moved into the acting world with her breakout role as Kat in HBO’s Euphoria. Although Ferreira is just getting started on the red carpet, she already has an ever-growing list of memorable looks, from ruffled gowns to her dazzling 2021 Met Gala ensemble.

Check out Barbie Ferreira’s style evolution and best fashion moments on the red carpet, ahead.