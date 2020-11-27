Holiday shopping IRL has always been stressful, but hitting up the mall in person this year is less appealing than usual. To keep shopping fun and safe this holiday season, BDG has launched its first Shop Holiday: 21 Days Of Gifting event.

Beginning on Black Friday and ending on Dec. 18, shoppers can peruse the virtual holiday market free of charge, which includes giveaways, a photobooth, curated gift picks from Bustle's top editors, and 3D boutiques from brands and retailers like Carolina Herrera, Gap, Unilever, Steve Madden, Intimissimi, Kohl’s, Samsung, and more.

To get in on the action, RSVP on the Shop Holiday website. Just by attending the event, you'll receive free samples and exclusive offers and discounts to make your virtual shopping experience even better. Each day, there will be new giveaways and exclusive content from Bustle, Inverse, and Elite Daily to explore, so be sure to check back every day. And just as a hot tip, the shop is mobile-friendly, but you'll get the best experience on a desktop.

You may not be able to hit the Black Friday sales as usual, but you might not even miss it when you're getting all these deals from the comfort of your couch.