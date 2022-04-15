When it comes to skating, socks are an underrated essential. As important as good gear and a practical (yet stylish) ‘fit, a pair of socks must always low-key deliver comfort and ease during any session. So it makes sense that pro skater Beatrice Domond would team up with Stance, one of the sport’s go-to sock brands, on her very own pair.

“The inspiration for the sock comes from people calling me ‘Queen Bea,’ I personally never really enjoyed the titled but it slowly grew on me or perhaps I grew into it. I wanted to make something that was classic but literally said, ‘This is my sock,’” Domond tells NYLON. “My mum always told me even if someone asked you to design an aglet — the plastic piece on the shoelace — you put your best foot forward and make the most out of it. That’s what I do for anything I make, big or small. If it’s getting my time and energy, it will never be subpar. No ma’am. No sir.”

The minimal crew socks, which cost $19.99, come in the color black with yellow and blue embroidery, and features motifs of a queen and Domond herself with her signature braids. The collab officially dropped at the end of March and is already selling out in certain sizes.

As for what’s next for Domond, she’s currently focusing on filming and skateboarding. “I have little projects here in there with Vans, Fucking Awesome, my photography, and art,” she says. “I have mainly been putting all my time and energy into skateboarding and making videos.”

Below, Domond takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her dream music festival headliners, worst date, the clothing she wish she kept from high school, and more.

Courtesy of Stance

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Capricorn. I used to heavily but lately those weird mock-ups on Instagram’s Explore Page make it seem… so jejune.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Naw. Human beings scare me more.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Taking Back Sunday, Soft Cell, and the Cocteau Twins.

4. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? Gouda cheese and the red Doritos.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Over-giving — boundaries, Beatrice!

Courtesy of Stance

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Obscure classical musicians.

7. Describe your worst date in three words. Not liking the restaurant I picked, over-talking, and complaining.

8. What was the last DM you received? “May God always guard your heart in Jesus name 💪😊”

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Haim (while they’re running and I skate beside them, it’s a genius concept)

10. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? RZA, it was during a Vans trip and the indoor skating was so sick.

Courtesy of Stance

11. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Prince of Egypt

12. What's your go-to breakup song? “Never Lose You” - Kalan

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Ask your mum for 10 more and you can purchase my Stance sock.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My purple jacket, it was so scene.

15. What is one question you never want to be asked again? “How are you?” (insincerely)

Courtesy of Stance

16. What is your go-to sad song? “Run My Mouth” - Ra Ra Riot

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? I don’t drink or smoke and drink a lot of water, keeps your skin nice and healthy.

18. What is your coffee order? I’m a tea drinker, English Breakfast with a London Fog, and two Sugar In The Raw.

19. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Burger King! I order the three-piece French toast and a drink.

Shop Beatrice Domond’s Stance socks collaboration online now.