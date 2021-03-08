Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Bella Hadid, like much of the world, is on a vintage kick. The model has been back to her busy schedule during fashion month, walking in shows for Versace and Givenchy in Milan and Paris, but it's her street style that's really keeping us entertained.

After filming Givenchy’s Fall 2021 runway show, which debuted on Sunday, Hadid was photographed walking in Paris wearing a custom leather vest from Sami Miro Vintage, which she paired with black trousers from The Row (a particularly good time to whip those out). She also showed her support for Travis Scott, wearing his Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, and sunglasses from Millie Bobby Brown's collab with Vogue Eyewear.

It's not the first time this fashion month that Hadid has worn something pulled from Sami Miro Vintage. While out in Milan with sister Gigi Hadid, Bella wore a brown suede trench coat and trousers during a visit to the Versace headquarters.

Below, take a look at Hadid's Paris street style, as well as Dua Lipa's take on first-day-of-school fashion, Jhené Aiko's watercolor gown, and Haim's latest collab with Paloma Wool.

Megan Thee Stallion

Meg paired her Fashion Nova loungewear with a quilted Chanel bag. That's high-low fashion, baby.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat showed off the new Givenchy collection on Instagram.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods wore white after Labor Day in a body-hugging Fayth dress and Louboutin heels.

Lizzo

Lizzo asked the world to unclench its booty in a stringy brown bikini.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wore a vintage leather vest from Sami Miro Vintage with a pair of trousers from The Row.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wore a tweed printed set and made me want curtain bangs.

Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko wore a watercolor gown by Bree Billiter for her "Lead The Way" music video.

Noah Cyrus

Tish Cyrus did her best Kris Jenner while Noah posed in a geometric catsuit and butterfly hair clips.

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama showed Instagram what fly chic is in a fuzzy black hat and oversized sunglasses.

HAIM

HAIM debuted its collab with Paloma Wool, a sheer top printed with the song titles from Women in Music Pt. III.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wore her Sunday School best, edging it up with Doc Martens and a bag by Mowalola.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo matched her green Wildflower phone case in a color-coordinated tank top.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart gave a little behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot, wearing black stockings and a feather-trimmed black corset by Rozie Corsets.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung may still be listening to Folklore based on her wool coat, white dress, and wellies.

Jordan Alexander

Jordan Alexander wore the latest season of Ferragamo while attending the brand's virtual fashion show.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union gave a shoutout to Black designers, wearing Paris Texas, Daily Paper, and Ofa.