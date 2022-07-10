The right pair of sunglasses will make or break an outfit — all while providing comfort from being out in the blaring sun. Picking the appropriate shape frames, frame color, and lens tint are all key factors to consider when selecting shades for your face shape, in addition to matching the overall vibe of your style. But more importantly, finding the best affordable sunglasses that check all of your shopping needs is an even better deal. And while looking super chic is the goal, the appropriate sunglasses should also protect your eyes. Luckily, most sunglasses come with a UV coating to help prevent harmful rays from damaging your eyes, in the same way that SPF protects your skin.

Once the weather heats up, a new slew of popular sunglasses and styles make their way to our wishlists. These “It” items are usually inspired by eras having a resurgence, vintage throwbacks, or even celebrity co-signs, both past and present. Aviators, for example, are having somewhat of a comeback, while cat-eye frames and heart-shaped glasses are becoming more and more the norm each season. There’s also oversized shapes from the ‘70s and colorful accents coming into the mix, while wraparound sunglasses are also having its moment. So, if you’re looking to elevate your entire look this summer, check out these NYLON-approved sunglasses that are trending and under $20.

We at NYLON only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

We love these retro glasses that have a fashion-forward twist with its heart-shape frames — and with 83% of five-star ratings from more than 2K reviews, so do the style’s shoppers. This pair is perfect for any day party, a poolside hang, or big summer event.

Orange-yellow lenses with a thin black frame give such a ‘90s kick-back vibes. One reviewer said “Really cute [and] on trend. It fits my face perfectly! I love them so much. Vibes all the way. Highly recommend.”

Let’s get into these sleek cat-eye frames! These sunglasses scream nostalgia and have an anti-reflective coating so there’s no pesky glare interfering with your style. These will sharpen any outfit.

Here’s a cool oversized pair of sunnies for any fashion enthusiast. These sunglasses, which has a near five-star rating, also comes in a number of options, from frame color to lens tint, so it suits anyone’s personal style.

Make a boss statement with these bold frames that have a sleek silhouette and eye-catching gold accents. One reviewer wrote, “These sunglasses are so saucey!”

These stylish vintage unisex aviators are available in a classic turquoise print or chic black color and five different lens colors to go with any outfit.

The simplicity of these retro rectangular-shaped sunglasses with a bright colorful frame will easily make a fashion statement everyday. There’s also a slew of other colorways to choose from if you need some alternatives. Plus, with a whopping 17K reviews and a 4.6 rating, these sunnies will not disappoint.

The slim frame and arms on these oversized luxe sunglasses look good on most face shapes, according to more 4K reviews from wearers who love these shades.

A round frame is always stylish, and the ultra-thin stainless steel frames make these timeless shades a classic. There are a variety of colors, prints, and lens options to choose from to make these popular sunglasses fit your style. There’s also almost 15K reviews with a 4.4 rating. “It’s been quite a few months now since I’ve bought these, and they’re as perfect as the day they came!” said one shopper.

“Love the modern cat eye and has a designer vibe,” one five-star review reported. The defined angles of these oversized frames pair perfectly with any fashion ensemble.

With a retro square shape, these oversized sunglasses — with more than 5K reviews — are sure to be show-stoppers when you come through to the party. Available in a combination of colors, prints, and lens styles, you can actually buy two for about a dollar more if you have more than one favorite.

Flexible and fitting for most face shapes, these oval-shaped wraparound sunglasses will add a sporty, cool touch to your entire look, instantly taking it from basic to expensive.

Cat-eyes are always a good idea! The narrow solid color gives a polished Hollywood aesthetic for any occasion or outfit. And bonus: these gorgeous shades come in a pair.