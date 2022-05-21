Live shows are back and ready to take over your summer plans, from music festivals to worldwide tours. With so many concerts on the horizon, some safety guidelines at your go-to venues may have changed. Clear bags for stadiums are often required, which means you need to switch up your accessories when it comes to outfit planning. Luckily, there are plenty of the best clear bags for concerts to choose from, and they come at a convenient, budget-friendly price.

As for what exactly you should be looking for when it comes to a clear bag for your next concert, most of them should not exceed 12 inches in length and width, while the depth should only be 6 inches or less. The purse itself must be completely see-through, which means hardware and decor shouldn’t conceal it at all — though, things like decorative trim, zippers, and other small details are allowed, as long as it’s not a massive logo covering up most of your items inside. (Ideally, it shouldn’t exceed 3 inches in width and 4.5 inches in height, and it should only appear on one side of the bag.)

And while most bags on the market lean towards simple designs, there’s a few fashion-forward alternatives that could still pass security’s clear-bag check. You can opt for a tinted color or even an eye-catching hologram look, so long as it’s transparent enough to easily see all of your belongings.

Ahead, we picked out the best stadium-approved clear bags for your next concert, with a variety of options to suit everyone’s style and budget — ringing in at under $20.

Clear and square-shaped, this music venue-approved bag comes in a variety of colors so it can go with any of your concert-ready outfits.

This clear accessory comes in a nostalgia-inducing bowling bag silhouette, which taps into the Y2K fashion comeback while providing ample space to pack your belongings.

The simple and sturdy shape of this bag is ideal for minimalist-leaning showgoers. It’s also available in multiple color options, too, including black, gray, blue, purple, red, and yellow.

This stadium-approved crossbody is a fashion-forward option for your upcoming concert. It comes with a top handle and stylish chain strap, and in gold, too.

A fanny pack with multiple zippered pockets so you can organize your things with ease, as well as four different colors to choose from, including red, blue, black, and gray.

A cool hologram-tinted tote bag that’s super roomy and can be used beyond your next concert of festival. Bonus: This purchase comes with a two-pack of totes.

If you’re looking for a smaller version with holographic details, this fanny pack is easy to carry around and boasts two zippered compartments and a back pocket.

A mini backpack that boasts plenty of room for all of your festival weekend essentials. Plus, the sturdy PVC will withstand any of the outdoor’s elements.

You can still make a statement at the concert with a clear bag, thanks to this cute mini backpack, which comes in a bright neon pink or yellow.

Detailed with hologram-like trim and gold hardware, this clear purse features a top handle and crossbody bag to wear two different ways, depending on your concert look.

Made from TPU (an odorless, recyclable, and lighter material compared to PVC), this simple but still stylish bag crossbody clear bag includes an inner pocket to store more precious belongings.

This stadium-friendly clear purse is shaped like a backpack but functions like a crossbody bag, so you can have the best of both styles.

You probably haven’t seen a sling bag in decades, but considering the return of all things early 2000s, it’s only a matter of time before this look is back again. The small yet sturdy and lightweight bag carries everything you need for your next concert.

This clear mini bag is for the ultimate minimalist and features very on-trend gold studs along the edges.