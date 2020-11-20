Erika Harwood
17 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Cool And Cozy At The Same Time

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean dresses should go into hibernation.

When the temperatures drop, there's a somewhat natural instinct to tuck all your dresses away until spring. Unfortunately, this mindset is willfully ignorant to the wonderful and versatile world of sweater dresses, which will keep you warm, cozy, and beautifully on-trend every winter.

From ribbed knit dresses to pair with tights to chunky turtleneck dresses that almost reach the floor, having a sweater dress (or two, or three) in your closet is an easy way to keep your wardrobe both exciting and comfortable in the winter months. Brands like Telfar and Hanifa have one-of-a-kind luxe options, while sustainable brand prAna's Acadia dress will keep you cozy on a budget.

If you're looking to stand out, House of Sunny's viral Hockney dress is still available (for now) and Giu Giu's sleeveless turtleneck dress comes in vibrant neon hues, both adding some much needed color to these gloomy and gray months. Can't part ways with your favorite Entireworld sweatsuit? The Los Angeles brand has a slew of sweater dresses to mix things up, too.

Below, check out 17 of the best sweater dress options for every style, need, and budget.

Entireworld Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Entireworld

The brand behind everyone's favorite sweatsuit makes sweater dresses, too.

Acadia Dress
prAna

A striped V-neck mid-length dress that harkens back to the groovy styles of the '70s

VALENTINE dress
Rouje

Keep it romantic with this rosey knit mini-dress.

TURTLENECK DRESS
Oak + Fort

Goth queens, rejoice...and stay warm.

Shoko Sweater
Staud

A colorblocked V-neck dress with a small front slit.

MIYA KNIT CARDIGAN DRESS
Hanifa

Available in six bold colors, this knit cardigan dress is one-of-a-kind.

CANAAN
Nanushka

A thick turtleneck dress with a waist-cinching tie.

IVORY KNIT BOLERO AND DRESS SET
Pixie Market

Wear the ribbed dress on its own or as a set for a cutout look.

NONNA Turtleneck Mini Dress in Dragon
Giu Giu

Stand out in this neon pink sleeveless dress.

Billie Sweater Maxi Dress
Line & Dot

A standout cozy dress in neon chartreuse.

Black Sweater Tank Dress
Telfar

You may not be able to snag a Telfar bag right now, but you can get this sweater dress for a cool $595.

HOCKNEY DRESS
House of Sunny

You can't go wrong with the Instagram-adored Hockney dress.

Rita Ribbed Sweater Dress With Pockets
Universal Standard

A sweater dress with pockets? Yes, please.

Elements Square Neck Sweater Midi Dress
ELOQUII

Pretty puffy sleeves for all of your holiday Zoom hangouts.

Belted Rib Midi Dress
& Other Stories

Love the belted detail on this midi knitted dress.

Rib Wells Long Sleeve Dress
Simon Miller

Don't sleep on Simon Miller's rib knits collection. Our favorite is this bright and cheery marigold number.

Women's Polo Collar Two-Tone Cotton Knit Long Sweater Dress
Lacoste

Feel polished and cozy in this preppy polo sweater dress.