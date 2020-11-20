17 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Cool And Cozy At The Same Time

When the temperatures drop, there's a somewhat natural instinct to tuck all your dresses away until spring. Unfortunately, this mindset is willfully ignorant to the wonderful and versatile world of sweater dresses, which will keep you warm, cozy, and beautifully on-trend every winter.

From ribbed knit dresses to pair with tights to chunky turtleneck dresses that almost reach the floor, having a sweater dress (or two, or three) in your closet is an easy way to keep your wardrobe both exciting and comfortable in the winter months. Brands like Telfar and Hanifa have one-of-a-kind luxe options, while sustainable brand prAna's Acadia dress will keep you cozy on a budget.

If you're looking to stand out, House of Sunny's viral Hockney dress is still available (for now) and Giu Giu's sleeveless turtleneck dress comes in vibrant neon hues, both adding some much needed color to these gloomy and gray months. Can't part ways with your favorite Entireworld sweatsuit? The Los Angeles brand has a slew of sweater dresses to mix things up, too.

Below, check out 17 of the best sweater dress options for every style, need, and budget.

