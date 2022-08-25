Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday Celebration

WHEN: Tuesday, August 23

WHO: Chloe Cherry, Gottmik, Benito Skinner, Larsen Thompson, Charlotte McKinney, Joy Corrigan, and Carmella Rose

WHERE: Lombardi House in Los Angeles

WHY: To celebrate Betsey Johnson’s 80th birthday and the launch of her coinciding collection

THE VIBE: Betsey Johnson returned to the spotlight to celebrate eight-decades-worth of rotations around the sun, as she hosted a pink-heavy party in Hollywood, complete with vintage flamingos adorning the outdoor space and shirtless male models passing off glasses of champagne. (Bartenders even wore shirts that said “BOYS <3 B.J.” as they concocted Palomas and margaritas for the crowd.) Inside, old-school televisions showcased throwback runway shows from Johnson’s namesake label, along with clips of her signature cartwheel finale down the catwalk.

At 80 years old, the legendary designer hasn’t lost an ounce of her bright and spunky attitude since kickstarting her own brand in 1978. She spent the whole night greeting everyone and taking photos with guests that included Euphoria star Chloe Cherry to comedian and performer Benito Skinner. Some partygoers arrived in the latest launch from Johnson’s line, an “80th Birthday Bash” collection, featuring statement spider prints, rosy motifs, and tattoo-inspired patterns, as well as statement accessories, like a champagne bucket-shaped bag and a birthday cake clutch. But the longtime fans arrived to the party in vintage pieces from the brand — recognizable tulle-layered midi dresses and slinky slip dresses of our teenage youth. After all, it wasn’t prom night in the 2000s unless someone wore a Betsey Johnson dress.

The evening wrapped up with a special performance from Rupaul’s Drag Race queen Gottmik, but it wasn’t long until Johnson wowed the crowd herself. Together, the two hit the floor — quite literally — with a show-stopping split.

BEST DRESSED: Actress Larsen Thompson channeling fairycore in a vintage Betsey Johnson gown and Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson butterfly clips, inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Met Gala look

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson/Max Bronner

OVERHEARD: “I hope Betsey does a cartwheel tonight.”