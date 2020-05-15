We might not know exactly when we'll be getting new Billie Eilish music anytime soon, but what we do know is that she's releasing a collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for Uniqlo. In late May, they'll be dropping a collection of limited-edition T-shirts that were exclusively made for the global retailer's UT line. Additional details on the upcoming collab will be revealed next week.

If you're not familiar with Murakami, you've most definitely seen his work somewhere in the music or streetwear space. The contemporary artist, best known for his colorful smiling flowers and anime-inspired characters, most recently partnered with Supreme on a charity box logo tee that raised $1 million for COVID-19 relief. He also designed the cover art for Kanye West's Graduation album, as well as the rapper's collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi. Murakami even had a longtime partnership with Louis Vuitton, which included a collection of rainbow-hued monogram logo handbags that became "It" items among the young Hollywood set back in the early '00s.

As for Eilish and Murakami, the two creatives have teamed up plenty of times before. In 2019, Murakami worked on Eilish's cover for Garage Magazine, inspired by one of his own sculptures, and directed the animated music video for "you should see me in a crown." He's designed limited-edition merch for Eilish, too, so we're hoping to see Murakami's cartoon renditions of the singer alongside his signature flower motifs again.