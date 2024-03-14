Coco Gordon Moore Is Really Selling These New Birkenstocks

Brought to you by Coco Gordon Moore — an artist, poet, and New York enigma (who also happens to be Kim Gordon's daughter) — we have Birkenstock’s latest jolie laide shoe.

As part of the shoemaker’s 1774 Collection IV, the new 222 West style combines the much-loved Arizona two-strap sandal and Boston styles into one chunky, oddly sexy shape. (It’s available in black leather with chrome buckles for $570.) The drop also includes the 33 Dougal shoe ($550), a high-shine leather clog that takes inspiration from the Boston with an even more streamlined, minimal shape.

In a campaign captured by photographer Max Farago, the model walked through the streets of New York in the new Birks alongside painters Cassi Namoda and Louis Mueller, and artist Rafael Prieto.

1774 takes its name from the origin year of Birkenstock and emphasizes creative collaboration. In addition to the aforementioned shoes, the latest drop from your favorite hipster sandal brand also includes the popular Birkenstock Arizona ($490), Florida ($450), and Milano ($520) in Berlin leather, as well as three suede renditions. The Tokio style, featured in the last 1774 collection, also returns in rustic shades.

The collection is available now on the 1774 website and in select global retailers.